Roma fans are crazy. Paulo Dybala has also known this since last night. Crazy in love for their team. An exaggerated, crazy, passionate, irrational love, with no ifs and buts. Because, as they like to repeat, “Roma are not discussed, they are loved”.

A taste of Rome – If Dybala until yesterday could still legitimately ask himself whether or not Roma were the right choice to restart after the painful farewell to Juve, his incredible Hollywood presentation and the warm embrace of thousands of fans who came for him, they will certainly have dispelled the last ones. , any, doubts. Nowhere else in the world would he have received such a welcome. The square Colosseum was illuminated with yellow and red light effects and the Argentine’s image was projected while the fans chanted his name. A film scenography. Then when Paulo went out to say hello, he himself appeared incredulous, excited, speechless. If in the afternoon the statements in the conference had been sober, serious, like an experienced professional, in the evening his face really betrayed the Joya of a child, rediscovering the true essence of football: the enthusiasm of the people and a boy chasing a rolling ball. Beyond the nine-zero contracts, the negotiations, the clauses. See also Dybala with Lautaro at Inter? Zanetti: "Maybe ..."

Impatient – Dybala had told Trigoria that he will not rejoice in the event of a goal against Juventus and that in front of Roma there are clubs more ready to win (it’s true, the team finished sixth last year). But in front of the fans he broke up: “I can’t wait to enter the Olimpico and come under the curve” and then he tried his hand at the classic Daje Rome, Daje. So he sat down enjoying the creepy hymn “Rome Rome Rome” in front of this adoring Giallorossi tide. And he couldn’t help but give himself a selfie: because without the evidence, one day, his grandson might not even believe his grandfather’s story …

A matter of the heart – Without playing another minute, Paulo has already discovered what it means to wear the Roma shirt and what those two colors mean for his people. The Romanists do not expect Dybala to deny his happy past with the shirt of the bitter opponent, it would be useless and foolish. They just ask him to be himself, the great footballer that he is, to have fun, have fun and help them win. If a heart beats under a footballer’s shirt, Dybala will do everything to succeed from tomorrow on. See also Junior vs. Unión Magdalena: follow live minute by minute

