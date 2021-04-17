During the week, the health status of Paulo Vilouta, who had to miss the radio and television where he works as a panelist for Intractable (America, at 22) after an artery was plugged and a stent had to be applied to protect her heart.

The journalist, who months ago had been infected with coronavirus, had explained on his Instagram account the situation that he had had to face in the last hours. “Today I told on the radio that I was absent yesterday and today because after COVID in control studies, a half-blocked heart artery came out and on Thursday they had to place a stent,” he had said.

And in the same statement he assured that this was triggered after the deep sadness he felt for the death of his colleague Mauro Viale, who was his close friend: “I wanted to keep it private but by filtering it better to tell it and suggest that we do controls that prevent greater evils. I never had a symptom until Tuesday that with Mauro’s disgust I felt some pain for the first time “.

The truth is that Vilouta, who is in full recovery and happy to get ahead after this scare, shared his emotion on social networks. “Already on HIGH, happy, without bandages and starting to walk the 10,000 daily steps that are needed. Thank you for so many beautiful messages that accompanied me a lot and to continue life with healthy food, more physical activity, I don’t smoke so that’s in order … “, the journalist wrote on Twitter.

The emotion of Paulo Vilouta upon being discharged.

And, excited to get back to work and join the leadership of Vilouta910, the program that he hosts on Radio la Red, thanked all the support he received in the last hours: “Working in what we like and give us pleasure helps to be well and emotions must be felt in a country where I want us to go well to all and that we can be happy, hopefully now I learn that it does not hurt so much. I love you and thank you from the bottom of my heart. “

“Since Monday I come back to life with more physical activity, with good nutrition and with the joy of a lifetime of being a lucky person personally and professionally,” he said, excited.