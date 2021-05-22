Paulo Vilouta counted in It’s over there (America, at 11) the crazy robbery that he suffered a few years ago in Mar del Plata, where he had gone to cover a summer tournament. The drivers of the cycle, Guillermo Andino and Soledad Fandiño, they could not believe the unusual way in which the journalist had been scammed in his good faith.

Vilouta’s story, which despite being scammed, was hilarious at times, was triggered by a comment from Soledad Fandiño.

“Paulo Vilouta is a person to whom unusual things always happen,” said the host, and consulted the guest directly: “Why do you have so many stories like this?”

“Because they happened and I count them,” Paulo replied. I have many trips through football, so many anecdotes are generated ”.

Then, he went on to tell what happened to him a few years ago: “We are going to broadcast to Mar del Plata for a summer tournament. I meet a friend. So, we always went to a quiet beach, so that we wouldn’t be talking about football all the time or getting mixed up in the city’s mess in the middle of the season ”.

Once the scene where the events would take place, he went on to detail: “We were in a hotel in Playa Chica and we were walking down to Playa Grande.”

“There was a boy who sold earrings and bracelets on a blanket, a craftsman – he added -. And I say ‘look how nice this is, tomorrow we buy’. Indeed, one day we stopped and bought.”

To continue with the anecdote, Vilouta recalled what the value of the peso was like at the time when he was a victim of that singular scam. “At that time, a hundred pesos were not like a thousand pesos today: they were as if there were now a ten thousand bill. It was silver and it was difficult to exchange (for bills of lesser value).”

Having clarified that point, the panelist from Intractable (América, at 9:30 p.m.), commented that, indeed, they had bought some of the handicrafts that the boy sold and, when they paid, they realized that they only had that high-denomination bill. “We are going to pay and we say:` Wow, what a mess. We get you change, ”they offered him.

But the craftsman preferred to go on his own to get the change to a service station and asked Vilouta and her friend to take care of the merchandise he had on the blanket in the meantime.

“I thought it was strange …”

“People would come and ask us the price and ask us for things,” Vilouta recalled. People gathered and we were there, with my friend watching …. I thought it was strange … “.

After a long time, an hour and ten, without hearing from the craftsman, he said, he chose to go look for him. “While everyone was questioning me, I thought something had happened to the kid,” he said.

The worst was yet to come. The journalist entered the service station and asked: “Did you see this boy with the blanket?” The surprise was great: “There they told me his name was Ariel and that they hadn’t seen him,” Paulo evoked. In addition, they told me that he was having a lot of problems and that he had to travel to Buenos Aires. ” As if necessary, he finished: “He never came again.”

“And what did you do with all the things?” Guillermo Andino asked him.. “I kept them in case I came back,” Vilouta replied. But the girl who cleaned the hotel asked me to ‘take out the jewels’ because she would not take responsibility if something happened. The boy did not return and things stayed there. “

