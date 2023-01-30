The leadership of the commission is a priority for the party, but the name that will be indicated remains undefined

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeirasaid on Monday (30.jan.2022) that the presidency of the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Chamber of Deputies is “guaranteed” to the PT in 2023. The party has not yet defined who will be nominated for the vacancy.

“Negotiations are good. It seems that the CCJ is guaranteed for the PT”said the minister to Power360.

The leader of the PT in the House, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), had already anticipated on Saturday (28.jan.2023) that the party has a “solid deal” to chair the CCJ. According to the deputy, leading the committee is a priority for the party.

Most of the bills that pass through the Chamber need to go through the CCJ, which judges, among other things, whether the texts are constitutional. With the command of the commission, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will find it easier to implement projects of interest to the government, such as a new fiscal anchor to replace the public spending ceiling.

Agreements involving committee chairs include the election of the Board of Directors. the deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) should be re-elected on Wednesday (Feb 1st) for the presidency of the Chamber with a wide margin. He has the support of 20 parties and deputy Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ) as his only opponent.

Negotiations for positions on the board of directors included an agreement between the Republicans and the PL that also involved the election in the Senate. The 1st vice-presidency will be Marcos Pereira, national president of the Republicans. The 2nd vice-presidency will be Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ).

BOARD ELECTION

The PT representative so far is deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS), in the 2nd secretariat. Zeca Dirceu says, however, that an agreement is still possible for her to assume the 2nd vice-presidency.

The PT members would be willing to give up the command of commissions, except the CCJ, to the Republicans and the PL. Who still sews the last adjustments is the President of the House himself.

The main obstacle to the PT’s goal of controlling the CCJ is the PL, which elected the largest bench in the Chamber with 99 deputies. The size of the parties in the House weighs on the importance of the positions they occupy.

In 2019, the CCJ was chaired by the PSL, then the former president’s party. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The president at the time was Felipe Francischini, today at União Brasil. He was succeeded by Bolsonarist deputy Bia Kicis, who switched from the PSL to the PL.