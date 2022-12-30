The future Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, said that one of the ministry’s most important measures will be the review of the pesticide policy. According to Teixeira, during the Bolsonaro government, there was a “general release of poison on the people’s table”.

“I think that both the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Agrarian Development have to review the pesticide policy. It was highly permissive. What exists today is all kinds of poison there. Let’s revisit together“, said.

Teixeira also said that he will work to get loans at lower interest rates for family farming. Currently, R$ 53.6 billion is available for the Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture) at interest rates ranging from 5% to 6% per year.

Teixeira said that there was an increase in the cost for family farming and that interest rates need to be more attractive than the current ones. He also stated that there is no forecast for the new values ​​and that he will work out the new rates together with the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

“There has been an amount of cost increase for family farming. If interest rates are high, no one will take money. It has to have more attractive interest rates. I am very careful with this because it has to be sewn with the Farm“, said.

The future minister also said that he will make the conab (Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento) starts buying food stocks in the off-season so that there is control over food prices and does not impact inflation.

“Today there is no regulatory stock. This means that in the off-season the price rises and affects inflation. The State will once again act in the formation of regulatory stocks. To allow it to have food in the off-season. Conab will make these stocks”, said Teixeira.

The Ministry of Agrarian Development will be the supervisory body, in addition to Conab, of the incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform) and the stick (Technical Assistance and Rural Extension). Paulo Teixeira will be responsible for nominating the president of these 3 bodies. However, he stated that there are still no names for the nominations.

land invasion

Without giving too many details about how he will deal with the land invasion problem, Teixeira said that “will be treated within the framework of our Constitution”. He also stated that the Magna Carta says that property has a social function and that there are legal mechanisms to obtain this property when this is not done “with respect to all who own”.