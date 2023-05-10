In the rich and very varied list of Brazilians who have left their mark on the history of Roma and have remained etched in the collective memory, from Dino Da Costa to Paulo Roberto Falcão, from Toninho Cerezo to Pluto Aldair, from Puma Emerson to Cafu, from Amantino Mancini to Taddei – and even considering the memorable flops like Andrade and Renato Portaluppi – the name of Paulo Sergio always arrives with guilty delay, relegated beyond prestigious positions, one among many in the crowded do Brasil in yellow and red sauce. And it’s a fault, that’s for sure.