the minister of Secretary of Social Communication, Paulo Pimentavisited this Sunday (May 14, 2023) the 4th Agrarian Reform Fair held by the MST (Movement of Landless Workers). In addition to the head of Secom, Minister Márcio Macedo (General Secretary), Deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), the governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), and the Secretary of Assistance and Social Development of the State, Flávya Reis. The fair, which began last Thursday (May 11) and ends this Sunday (May 14), has already received other government representatives throughout the program, such as the vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckminminister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira.
