The chief minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, Paulo Pimentasaid this Saturday (12.Aug.2023) that it is “unfortunate” the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations to the then present Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Military linked to the former president were the target of an operation by the Federal Police on Friday (11.Aug). The PF also wants Bolsonaro and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro to testify about the case. “Involving official Army generals in a scheme like this is regrettable, it is shameful, it is vexatious, regardless of the political ideology of anyone in Brazil. It is impossible for anyone to take seriously a person who came from the swamp, who came from the sewer of politics like Bolsonaro, and that every day it becomes clearer the mistake that Brazil made by electing this individual president”, said Pimenta in a video published on twitter. He defended that Bolsonaro has the right to due process in the investigation and that he pay for the alleged crimes committed. In a note, the former president’s defense denied that he had embezzled public assets during his term.

Watch (1min35s):