The minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication), Paulo Pimenta, said that he is gathering information, including on the folder’s contracts, and that “in 3 or 4 days” may “have a clearer reading about the conditions” which will find the folder. The statements were made to journalists on Tuesday (3.Jan.2023), when he took office.

Pimenta referred to the use of Secom by the so-called “cabinet of hate”, which allegedly used the folder structure to spread disinformation and attack opponents of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the minister, “Secom as an institutional space, we did not have, or at least we did not identify [supostos integrantes do ‘gabinete do ódio’]”.

He stated that government communication was “contaminated” and said that the federal government “it needs to recover its ability to be a space for the dissemination of credible information”.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announced the name of the deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS), 57 years old, on December 29.

He is in his 5th term as federal deputy, a position he has held since 2003. He is a journalist and agricultural technician at UFSM (Federal University of Santa Maria). He is the most powerful name in the PT in Rio Grande do Sul. He was responsible for organizing Lula’s presidential campaign in the state.