Minister of Secom says that, despite this, there is a possibility that the former deputy joins the management of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

The Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentasaid on Thursday (July 20, 2023) that no promise was made for the former deputy Jean Wyllys (PT) holds a position in the government. He, however, said that there is a possibility that the PT joins the management of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

He was aired in the last week that Wyllys would be an advisor in the government’s communication planning, working on Pimenta’s team. The information came from the secretariat itself. “there was no promise”, said the minister to the portal UOL. According to him, Lula had a “brief conversation” about the subject.

Wyllys returned to Brazil on June 30th, after a period living abroad. In 2019, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), decided abdicate of office after saying he had received death threats. Days after his return, the former deputy met at the Planalto Palace with the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, who celebrated the return.

In Brazil, Wyllys declared that “the soap opera Bolsonaro did not end”. According to him, “there is a part of the population that is paranoid and that is from the extreme right”.

On his return to Brazil, the former deputy declared: “At the time of leaving, the extreme right had won the elections, in the terrible year that was 2018”. And he continued: “Now, with my help, we elected a democratic government, which has no commitment to banditry, which does not act through lies, defamation, moral harassment, legal harassment, political violence”.