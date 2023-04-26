Chief Minister of Secom was a victim of fake news and asked for a vote for the PL that discusses limits on publishing content

The Chief Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta (PT), was the victim of fake news, this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023), on Twitter. An account that pretended to be its official one posted an alleged confusion made by Bolsonarists, in which they associated the flag of Rio Grande do Sul with that of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers). “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, they make up a worse lie.” said in his publication. Pimenta took the opportunity to defend the vote on the Fake News PL, whose urgency will be voted on this Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies, says the rapporteur for the proposal, federal deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP).