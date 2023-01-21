The chief minister of Secom visited this Friday (January 20) the installations of Public TV of Argentina, in Buenos Aires

The chief minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta, visited this Friday (20.jan.2023) the facilities of the DVT (Public TV of Argentina), in Buenos Aires. He is in the Argentine capital for meetings prior to the president’s trip Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who embarks on Sunday (22.jan) for the 1st international trip of the new mandate.

After the visit, in an interview with TV Brazilfrom EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), and to the DVTPimenta said he intends to sign a cooperation agreement between the 2 channels to exchange experiences.

“Argentina’s public communication work is well known and respected. On public TV, on the radio, at the news agency”he stated.

“We want the 1st agreement of Empresa Brasil de Comunicação, EBC, now under Lula’s government, to be signed with public TV in Argentina, with the Argentine public media”said.

TVP is a broadcaster of RTA (Rádio e Televisão Argentina), a public company responsible for managing public TV, National Radio, Canal 12, Regional Public TV and the Argentine Broadcasting Service Abroad. It was created by the Audiovisual Communication Services Act of 2009.

The company is also responsible for the news agency screen and by Meeting Channel (Encuentro), which offers a program of documentaries, debate programs and independent productions.

TRANSITION

Minister Paulo Pimenta also commented on the recent changes in command of the EBCwith the dismissal of the old board and the appointment of a provisional command made up of public servants and representatives of civil society and the government.

“We constituted a provisional board, with representatives of public servants, of civil society, and now, in the next few days, we will indicate the names that will compose the new company, which will be responsible for this new phase of public communication in Brazil”said.

Squid’s trip

Lula’s trip to Argentina inaugurates a series of international trips by the president in his 3rd term as head of the Brazilian government. In addition to visiting Argentina, he will also visit Uruguay and the United States. A trip to China in March is also confirmed.

In addition to the bilateral agenda in Argentina, on Monday (January 23), Lula will participate in the summit meeting of Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), a collegiate from which Brazil returned to participate, after having withdrawn during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). This meeting will be on Tuesday (24.jan). The following day, the president pays a visit to Uruguay and then returns to Brazil.

According to Paulo Pimenta, the expectation of the visit is the signing of a broad agreement involving different areas of the bilateral relationship. “It will be the most important partnership agreement signed to date between Brazil and Argentina”, he emphasized. He highlighted the symbolism of the destination of Lula’s first international trip in this mandate.

“It is also a demonstration of respect and recognition of what the partnership with Argentina means to us, and especially a project for all of South America and Latin America”said.

*With information from Brazil Agency.