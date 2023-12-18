Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 10:54

Paulo Gonet's inauguration as head of the Attorney General's Office (PGR) began at 10:30 am this Monday, the 18th. Present at the table are President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the vice-president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Edson Fachin, the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP- AL), and the interim PGR, Elizeta Ramos.

Gonet took an oath to fulfill the duties of his office, defend the Constitution, the legal order and the democratic regime.

Also present at the event are Federal Supreme Court (STF) ministers Gilmar Mendes, Cristiano Zanin, Dias Toffoli and Alexandre de Moraes. Retired STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski and Justice Minister Flávio Dino, nominated by Lula to the STF, who is expected to take up a seat on the Court in February, after having his nomination approved by the Senate last week, also attended the ceremony.

Former Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras is also at the ceremony. He left office at the end of September after four years at the helm of the PGR.

Also participating from the government are the Ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, from the General Secretariat, Márcio Macedo, from the General Comptroller of the Union (CGU), Vinícius Carvalho, from Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, from the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Amaro, from the Attorney General's Office (AGU), Jorge Messias.

Gonet's appointment to the PGR was approved last week by a wide margin in the Senate plenary (65 votes in favor and 11 against). Before that, he went through a hearing lasting more than 10 hours at the House's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) alongside Dino.

Gonet replaces prosecutor Elizeta Ramos, who had held the position on an interim basis since September. She was the longest serving interim PGR, for almost three months.