The Senate plenary approved, on Wednesday night (13), the name of Paulo Gonet for the position of Attorney General of the Republic, in a nomination forwarded by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The now future head of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) received 65 votes in favor, 11 votes against and one abstention.

Before the vote in plenary, which definitively confirms the nomination, Gonet underwent an almost 11-hour hearing at the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), where it received the favorable vote of 23 of the 27 members of the collegiate. In the same session, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, was questioned in his nomination for the vacancy of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Dino also had his name approved by both the CCJ as in plenary.

The hearing, which began at around 9:40 am, was held in a joint session with the two nominees. This format, decided by the president of the CCJ, generated criticism from opposition senatorsbut ended up being maintained by Alcolumbre, after the change in the previously foreseen rite, allowing senators to ask questions individually and not in each block of three inquiries, as previously stipulated.

In his opening speech at the beginning of the hearing, Paulo Gonet highlighted the technical aspect of his training and also emphasized the intention of defending fundamental rights in Brazil, if approved to head the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). During the hearing, Paulo Gonet considered the limits of freedom of expression.

Profile

Paulo Gonet will fill the vacancy opened with the departure of Augusto Aras. Aras's mandate at the PGR ended at the end of September and deputy prosecutor Elizeta Ramos took over command of the agency on an interim basis.

Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco is 57 years old and is Deputy Attorney General of the Republic and current Deputy Attorney General for Electoral Affairs. He has a 37-year career in the Public Ministry. Along with Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF, he is a co-founder of the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law and was general director of the Escola Superior do Ministério Público da União.