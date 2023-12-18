Lula's nominee will remain in office for 2 years; At the end of the period, he may have his mandate reappointed by the president

The President's Nominee Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Paulo Gonet Branco, takes office as Attorney General of the Republic this Monday (Dec 18, 2023), in an event held at the headquarters of the PGR (Attorney General's Office), in Brasília, at 10am. Lula must attend the event.

Gonet will take the place of Augusto Aras, chosen by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the role. Aras left the agency in September, but, with Lula taking a long time to nominate a successor, deputy attorney Elizeta Ramos took over the post on an interim basis.

The future PGR was discussed in the Federal Senate on Wednesday (Dec 13) and approved with 23 votes at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), and with 65 votes in the plenary of the Upper House.

Two days after Gonet's approval in the Senate, Lula made the appointment of the deputy attorney official in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here's the complete (PDF – 128 kB).

DELAY IN CHOOSING PGR

Although the process of his approval in the Senate until his inauguration as PGR was quick, the time for Gonet's nomination was 10 times greater than the previous record, when the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT) took 4 days to nominate Rodrigo Janot for the body.

Aras left the PGR on September 26th. Lula nominated Gonet on November 27th. It has been 62 days since the last attorney general left without the president appointing him. It was the longest time without an official prosecutor in office since the promulgation of the 1988 Federal Constitution.

Here is the chronology of the events:

26.Sep.2023 – Appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Augusto Aras leaves command of the PGR;

Appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Augusto Aras leaves command of the PGR; Nov 27, 2023 – Lula nominates Gonet's name for the PGR;

Lula nominates Gonet's name for the PGR; 13.dec.2023 – Gonet is approved by 65 votes to 11 in the Federal Senate to occupy the position;

Gonet is approved by 65 votes to 11 in the Federal Senate to occupy the position; 15.dec.2023 – Lula makes Gonet's name official in the GIVE;

Lula makes Gonet's name official in the GIVE; 18.dec.2023 – Gonet should be sworn into office on Monday (Dec 18).

WHO IS PAULO GONET

Paulo Gonet Branco, 62 years old, has a doctorate in law, State and Constitution from UnB (University of Brasília) and a master's degree in human rights from the University of Essex, in England.

He served as deputy electoral attorney general, deputy attorney general of the Republic and acting electoral attorney general. He is the founder of IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research), together with minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Gonet was responsible for the favorable opinion from the MPE (Federal Public Ministry) to ineligibility of the former president Jair Bolsonaro in the action regarding the meeting with ambassadors, in which the then head of the Executive criticized the Brazilian electoral system.

Despite having received the support of ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes, from the STF, Gonet was criticized by the left and government officials for his conservative profile and “ultra-Catholic”.

Here is Paulo Gonet's profile:

Read more about:

WHAT THE PGR WILL OPERATE LIKE

At PGR, Gonet will occupy a strategic position in the face of investigations involving former president Bolsonaro and the extremist acts of January 8th.

As head of the position, the new prosecutor will be able to request an investigation and file a complaint against authorities with privileged jurisdiction, in addition to the President of the Republic himself.

Gonet will have to give his opinion on thorny actions being processed in the STF. Among them, the investigations involving the former president in relation to his alleged participation in the events of the 8th of January and the investigations that deal with the scheme for selling gifts received by foreign delegations.

Gonet must also decide the progress of the recommendations prepared by the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the extremist acts of January 8th. The final report called for the indictment of 61 people, including Bolsonaro, military personnel, former ministers from the previous government and people indicated as financiers.

During the hearing at the CCJ, Lula's chosen one dodged questions from congressmen about his opinion regarding the investigation into fake news. The case has been in progress at the STF since 2019, and the new PGR will have to give an opinion.

To your team at the agency, Gonet has already defined 3 of the names that should accompany him during his administration: