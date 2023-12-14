Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/12/2023 – 20:53

Deputy Attorney Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco will take office on Monday (18) as Attorney General of the Republic. The announcement was made by the interim prosecutor, Elizeta Ramos, in a session of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The ceremony must be held at 10 am at the headquarters of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), in Brasília.

Yesterday (13), Paulo Gonet had the name approved in the Senate. He was nominated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Currently, Gonet holds the position of deputy electoral attorney, working at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and will assume the position left by former attorney Augusto Aras, whose term ended in September.

Profile

Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco is one of the 74 deputy attorneys of the Republic working at the PGR. Gonet joined the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in 1987. He graduated in law from the University of Brasília (UnB), where he also obtained a doctorate.

Behind the scenes, Gonet had the support of STF ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes to reach the position of attorney general. The deputy attorney is the author of the book Constitutional Law Coursewritten in partnership with Mendes.

At the TSE, a court presided over by Moraes, Gonet gave a favorable opinion on the ineligibility of former president Jair Bolsonaro in the process that dealt with the legality of the meeting held with ambassadors to attack the Brazilian electronic voting system.

Since the departure of Augusto Aras, the PGR has been temporarily led by deputy attorney Elizeta Ramos.