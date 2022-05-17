By the date 37 of the Serie A of Italy, the Argentine striker paulo dybala He started for Juventus and participated in both of his team’s goals in the tie against Lazio (2-2), although the highlight of the day was experienced once that match was over.
It is that the Cordovan played his last local match with the “Vecchia Signora” and said goodbye to the public after having landed there in 2015, from Palermo in exchange for 32 million euros, winning 12 titles in the institution where he played 292 games.
Loved by the fans for his charisma, the awards, the 115 goals and the 48 assists he achieved with the Turin entity, Dybala could not hold back his tears: he was replaced in the 77th minute, being hugged by his teammates, applauded by the public and greeted by coach Massimiliano Allegri once he reached the substitutes’ bench.
After the crash he was given a farewell together with Giorgio Chiellini and the Argentine she broke down in tearsunder the watchful eye of his partner Oriana Sabatini in one of the boxes, surely remembering all the moments he lived at Juve.
“I thought we would be together for more years”, he lamented in a letter published to fans on social networks: the truth is that the former Institute would continue his career at Inter, signing a three-year contract with the Neroazzurra entity from the same country, dreaming of Qatar 2022.
