Dybala’s tears in his farewell with Juve. He managed 115 goals, 46 assists and 12 titles in 292 games. Champion of all things domestic, Champions League finalist, MVP in Italy and TOP 10 historical scorers for the club. La Joya left its mark on Turin. THE GOODBYE OF A HISTORICAL. pic.twitter.com/87ZusA1wTb

– Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 16, 2022