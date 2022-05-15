Paulo Dybala did not renew his contract with Juventus and will not continue with the Italian team. The Argentine striker will be left with the pass in his possession and will be able to negotiate as a free agent the incorporation of him to another club.
The Cordovan confirmed on his social networks what was an open secret and said goodbye to the fans. “It is difficult to find the right words to greet you, there are many years and many emotions involved, all together.to… I thought we would be together even more years, but fate puts us on different paths. I will never forget everything that Juve It has made me live, every game, every goal,” he began writing.
“With you I grew up, I learned, I lived and I dreamed. It has been 7 years of magic, 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one will take away from us. Never. Thank you for supporting me in difficult times, but tomorrow will be my last game in this shirt, it’s hard to imagine, but it will be our last goodbye. It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and my head held high, knowing that I have given everything for Juventus,” he said.
Dybala arrived at Juventus in 2015, lived many moments of glory and now it’s time to say goodbye. Inter, Roma, Arsenal and Manchester United are some of the interested teams. Where will he go?
