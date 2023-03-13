Paulo Dybala came to Roma as a free agent after Juventus executives did not offer him a contract renewal in line with what the player meant to the squad as well as to the Vecchia Signora fans. Therefore, in the capital of Italy, the fans of La Loba received him with open arms and in the best possible way.
Just now, about the final part of his first season with the team that is the home team at the Stadio Olímpico, some details about his contract were released, but mainly about a possible team exit clause. So much so that the player who emerged from the Instituto de Córdoba has two different exit clauses: one for Serie A teams and another for foreigners who want to take over his services.
As for the first, this is €20 million while the second is barely €12 million. All this has been revealed after multiple opportunities have been rumored about a possible transfer to the Premier League, more precisely to Manchester United.
On multiple occasions the player has said that he feels very comfortable in Roma and this is due, especially, to the relationship he has with coach José Mourinho who has also expressed his appreciation for the World Champion in Qatar 2022 with the National Team Argentina. His performance has also been very good this season despite the injuries the 29-year-old player has suffered: 13 goals and 8 assists in 27 games played during the 2022/23 season are his numbers so far.
Facing this end of the campaign, Roma’s objective is to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, since it is in fifth position in the Serie A table but tied with Milan, which occupies the last place with ticket to the Champions League next season.
#Paulo #Dybalas #clauses #Roma
Leave a Reply