Paulo Dybala is playing his last matches with Juventus. The striker’s contract expires at the end of the season and he will not renew. He will be left with the pass in his power and there are many teams interested in being able to sign him.
At 28 years old and after seven years at the Italian club, the Cordovan will seek a new path for his career and today Oriana Sabatini revealed a family intern. The partner of the striker was consulted in jest about the possibility of reaching Boca and his response was forceful.
“Before going to Boca I think my father… Troy is burning. I imagine it will continue in Europe. My dad just wants to bring it to RiverIt is something that is talked about every week. Paul bursts out laughing”, he declared in dialogue with the Perros de la Calle program.
The truth is that it seems impossible for Dybala to play in the Millionaire. First of all because he has a long career ahead of him in Europe and second because of his football tastes that he revealed long ago. “My father was a fan of Mouth Y my mother was from River. Obviously, football was passed on to us by our father, but I have a brother who is a fan of River and another of Independiente. But I always watched football with my father“, declared in dialogue with Ibai.
