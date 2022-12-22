Paulo Dybala was about to run out of Qatar World Cup 2022. He had already been ruled out of the 2021 Copa América, which Argentina won after beating Brazil in the final at the Maracana.

Dybala was in doubt until the last minute. He suffered a left quadriceps femoral injury on October 9, when Roma, his team, faced Torino, in Serie A. The forecasts were pessimistic and DT himself Jose Mourinho He considered that the Argentine attacker was not going to be able to play the rest of 2022.

His recovery was miraculous and, finally, Dybala was part of the list of 26 called up for the World Cup. The truth is, he played little: he barely spent 60 minutes on the pitch in Qatar, but at what moments: he entered the semifinal against Croatia and the final against France.

Dybala entered for the tiebreaker from the white point

Dybala was one of Argentina’s collectors in the title playoff series. He was in charge of the second shot: he was strong and through the center to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and with that goal, the Albicelestes took advantage of the save that, seconds earlier, goalkeeper Dibu Martínez made to stop Kingsley Coman’s charge.

The Roma attacker spoke of that moment in the final. “When the coach called me to come in, he knew it was for penalties. And so he had to try to be as cool headed as possible. It is not easy because a world final is not played every day, ”he assured the media in his country.

Dybala acknowledged that it was the goalkeeper Martínez who advised him to kick to the center. “It took me a long time to walk to the ball. No more came. He had spoken with Dibu. He had advised me to shoot in the middle after they had missed. I was going to cross the shot, the goalkeeper jumped at that post, but I heard what my partner said, ”he added.

Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martinez Photo: Kirill Kudryiavtsev. AFP

Later, in a chat with ESPN, Dybala added that Dibu’s advice did not go directly to him, but he gave it to Enzo Fernández, after missing a charge in the tiebreaker against the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals.

“I had heard it. I think he told Enzo in the last game. When one misses, he says that the goalkeeper always shoots for the next penalty. Now, they are going to wait for me in the next one, ”he clarified.

SPORTS