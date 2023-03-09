Almost two months after the final with France, the World Champions are beginning to give their first interviews with the media about everything that happened in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and all the stories behind said achievement. On this occasion, it was Paulo Dybala who answered questions from the Spanish media MARCA about the third star of the Argentine National Team and his present in Rome after arriving early in the season as a free agent from Juventus.
The jewel He recently added minutes in the final part of the championship and in the hottest matches of the tournament, such as the semifinal against Croatia and the final against the team that had become champion in Russia in 2018. Regarding his little participation, he commented that he had not arrived from the in better physical shape since he had suffered an injury in the run-up to the World Cup that caused him not to get to the first games well.
Regarding this game, the player who emerged from the Instituto de Córdoba played a key role as he cleared the ball on the last play of the game against Kylian Mbappé and he recalled: “He had entered recently and was full of energy. I saw that Mbpapé was facing inside the area, and that it was very difficult for someone to put their leg in because they could charge you a penalty but Enzo Fernández touched the ball a little and when I stayed there, I didn’t hesitate for a second to throw it to hell“. This is a move that is undoubtedly going largely unnoticed in Argentine memory but that could have been catastrophic at the time.
About his relationship with Lionel Scaloni, Dybala highlighted the confidence that the coach gave him in difficult moments for him but also at the culminating moments of the tournament and about this relationship he replied: “In one of the most important moments of the Cup, Scaloni trusted me and I was able to repay that trust by scoring a penalty in the final”. This highlights well the consideration that Dybala was in Lionel Scaloni’s head. Many called the current Roma player the natural replacement for Messi and as everyone knows, the captain never likes to leave the field, so it is natural that his minutes are few.
His arrival at Roma and the relationship with José Mourinho
At the same time, he is also living a new reality since he left Juventus, after many seasons in the Turin team where he knew how to be a figure and scorer for the team, to move to Roma, which received him in a very special way when he confirmed his arrival in the Italian capital: “It’s a true spectacle, the fans are something unique and if it were for that, Roma would deserve to be on higher steps. That’s why we have to do things right and bring Roma to the same level as the people“In addition, he highlighted the importance of Jose Mourinho in reaching The wolf saying that the Portuguese “sees everything as a final, each game. Regardless of the rival or the competition, he lives it in a unique way and I feel very identified with that.”
