The Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala announced his departure from Juventus, where he has played for seven seasons, at the end of this course. The 28-year-old footballer made his departure from the Turin club official on social media. On Monday, against Lazio, he will play the last match in front of his fans, at Juventus Stadium, on the penultimate date of the Italian Serie A.

Dybala’s farewell

“Tomorrow (Monday) will be my last game in this shirt. It’s hard to imagine but it will be our last goodbye. It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and my head held high knowing that I have given everything“, the Argentine forward pointed out on Instagram.

“I thought we would be together for even more years, but fate puts us on different paths. I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal”added the Argentine who recalled that in his time at Juventus he won twelve titles and scored 115 goals.

“Thank you for supporting me in difficult times. Thank you to those who have accompanied me over the years: from the first to the last, from the fans to the people who work at the club, to everyone, coaches and teammates, employees and Wearing this important shirt along with the captain’s armband has been one of the greatest prides of my life, which I hope to one day show to my children and grandchildren”, added Dybala.

Paulo Dybala started his career at the Instituto de Córdoba in the second division of Argentine football but was soon recruited by Italian football, at the age of 18, by Palermo where he stayed for three seasons before being transferred to Juventus, in the 2015 season. 16. International with Argentina 32 times, he leaves Juventus after seven seasons to start a new professional adventure.

EFE