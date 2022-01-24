Paulo Dybala is one of the most prominent Argentines in European football, but he never managed to establish himself in the national team. He was relegated by the presence of Lionel Messi and they never managed to complement each other on the field of play.
A new double qualifying date is coming and the Albiceleste will face Chile and Colombia. The big news will be the absence of Lionel Messi, who will stay at PSG getting well physically and for Dybala it will be a great opportunity.
The Juventus player his chance to be in the next world, since he is not yet guaranteed to be among the 23. With Leo’s absence, he will surely get more minutes on the field of play and will have to answer to Lionel Scaloni.
His level has been growing in recent games, after he has been in a controversy over his renewal. Different media reported that he could leave the Italian club, due to problems in the negotiations with the leadership. The positive side is that he converted two goals in the last three games and was seen to be more active than in previous games.
The Qualifiers are coming and he will seek to show that he can earn a place in the selection. Such a career cannot end without contributing his game to the Albiceleste.
