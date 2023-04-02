Real Madrid is already analyzing the future of the club for the summer market. Those from the capital of Spain understand that they are not having the best of seasons and in the event that they sign a blank year without winning titles, they will have to make moves within the squad. Both outgoing and signings that allow the coach in question, (which could well not be Ancelotti) aspire to win everything.
There are several footballers who have sounded like an option to reach the Madrid box, some more important options than others. One of the players that they will have to replace will be Marco Asensio who seems not to renew due to money issues. The name he liked the most to take his place was Brahim Díaz, but he refuses to return to Spain, he wants to continue in Milan. It is for this reason that the directive has set its sights on an old target of the whites, Paulo Dybala.
Sources in Spain report that Paulo is a serious alternative to the Real Madrid board of directors to fill the gap left by Asensio. The club knows that they are of similar conditions, even in terms of profile, since both are left-handed who tend to like to play with a different profile in search of the shot. In addition, the name of Paulo becomes strong within the plans of the team from Madrid, since his price is only 12 million euros. The Argentinian thinks of continuing at Roma as long as Mourinho is the coach.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Paulo #Dybala #option #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply