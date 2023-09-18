With summariesOn Sunday, September 17, there was another full program in the major European competitions. Arsenal, Chelsea, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Atalanta and AS Roma, among others, took action. Read everything below.

Premier League (England)

• Bournemouth – Chelsea 0-0

• Everton – Arsenal 0-1

View the results, the programme, the standings and the standings in the Premier League here.

Chelsea draw at Bournemouth

Chelsea failed to win again. The team of the new Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino did not get further than 0-0 at Bournemouth. Justin Kluivert came on for Bournemouth after more than an hour of play. Marcos Senesi came on for Milos Kerkez in the 74th minute, after the Hungarian, who came over from AZ, had taken a yellow card ten minutes earlier. Young left back Ian Maatsen, who was called up for the Dutch national team for the first time earlier this month, joined Chelsea from the 81st minute. Chelsea, which finished disappointingly twelfth last season, is not doing much better so far. The Londoners have already lost to Nottingham Forest (0-1) and West Ham United (3-1) this season and drew against Liverpool (1-1). After five rounds, Chelsea has five points. Leader Manchester City already has 15 points. That is two points more than Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal, in the run-up to the visit of PSV won 0-1 at Everton tonight. It was Arsenal’s first win at Goodison Park since 2017.

Bundesliga (Germany)

• Heidenheim – Werder Bremen 4-2

• SV Darmstadt – Mönchengladbach 3-3

FC Heidenheim wins in the Bundesliga for the first time

1. FC Heidenheim has won a Bundesliga match for the first time in history. In the fourth round, the debutant at the highest level was too strong for Werder Bremen on his own field with 4-2. Eren Dinkci, who came over from Werder, was important with two goals. Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt was also able to immediately celebrate another milestone. He is now the trainer with the longest tenure at one club in Germany. The now 49-year-old German started at Heidenheim exactly sixteen years ago, when the club was still playing at the fourth level. The main team of the southern German town of the same name with around 50,000 inhabitants is now playing in the Bundesliga for the first time after promotion last season. See also In Donbass, a soldier died after an attack by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

View the results, the programme, the standings and the position in the Bundesliga here.

La Liga (Spain)

• Getafe – Osasuna 3-2

• Villarreal – UD Almeria 1-1

• Sevilla FC – Las Palmas 1-0

• Real Madrid – Real Sociedad 2-1

Real Madrid also wins Bellingham without a goal

Real Madrid won the home match against Real Sociedad 2-1. Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads La Liga with fifteen points after five games. FC Barcelona follows at two points, Athletic Bilbao and Girona already have five points less than the leader in Spain.

The Basque visitors from San Sebastián took the lead after five minutes in the renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Ander Barrenetxea opened the scoring after a good pass through the middle from Takefusa Kubo. The Japanese scored himself moments later with a placed shot, but that goal was disallowed due to offside by captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

Despite 63 percent possession, Real Madrid did not play a good first half, but they did come out of the dressing room strong. Forty seconds after the restart, midfielder Federico Valverde made it 1-1. On the hour mark, striker Joselu scored the winning 2-1.

On a pass from Brahim Díaz, Jude Bellingham also seemed to make it 3-1 in the 90th minute, but his header was cleverly cleared off the line by goalkeeper Alex Remiro. The 20-year-old midfielder from England, who came over from Borussia Dortmund for 105 million euros, still leads the top scorers list in La Liga after his five goals in the first four rounds.

Real Madrid starts the Champions League on Wednesday evening with the home match against Union Berlin, the club of Danilho Doekhi, Sheraldo Becker, Robin Gosens and Leonardo Bonucci.

Sevilla wins on Sergio Ramos’ return

Sevilla FC has risen from twentieth to seventeenth place in La Liga with its first win of the season. The team of coach José Luis Mendilibar won 1-0 against UD Las Palmas in the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. The winning goal was scored after 71 minutes by Dodi Lukebakio, the Belgian wing attacker who came from German relegation Hertha BSC for 10 million euros at the end of August. See also Oh, Lightyear only needs 1 billion! It was also a special evening for Sergio Ramos. The 37-year-old record international from Spain played his fiftieth match for Sevilla FC, eighteen years after leaving the club where he made his breakthrough as a seventeen-year-old defender. Ramos left the club in 2005, after which he returned to Sevilla two weeks ago on a free transfer after sixteen years at Real Madrid and two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

Sevilla finished twelfth in La Liga last season (worst performance this century), but won the Europa League again and therefore qualified for the Champions League. The team from the south of Spain will start the group stage next Wednesday with the home match against RC Lens, which only picked up 1 point in the first five competition matches. The matches against PSV are scheduled for October 3 (in Eindhoven) and November 29 (in Seville).

View the results, the programme, the standings and the position in the Primera Division here.

Serie A (Italy)

• Cagliari – Udinese 0-0

• AC Monza – Lecce 1-1

• Frosinone – Sassuolo 4-2

• Fiorentina – Atalanta 3-2

• AS Roma – Empoli 7-0

AS Roma lashes out against Empoli

AS Roma has achieved a big victory. Coach José Mourinho’s team won 7-0 against Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Argentinian trendsetter Paulo Dybala opened the scoring in the second minute with a striking penalty. Six minutes later, Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches made it 2-0, making the match very quickly. Ten minutes before halftime, Empoli midfielder Alberto Grassi made it 3-0 with an own goal. In the second half, AS Roma scored a monster score. Paulo Dybala made it 4-0 in the 55th minute after a sublime action in which he sent two defenders into the woods. In the last fifteen minutes, Roma made it 7-0 through midfielder Bryan Cristante, striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Gianluca Mancini.

AS Roma had started the season poorly and is now only twelfth in Serie A, with four points from four matches. The losing finalist of the Europa League last season starts the new campaign on the second European stage on Thursday with the visit to FC Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova. The Swiss Servette FC and the Czech Slavia Prague are the other two opponents in the group. See also Our country needs to generate equal opportunities - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Atalanta loses despite goal Teun Koopmeiners

Two assists from Marten de Roon and a goal from Teun Koopmeiners were not enough for Atalanta to win at Fiorentina. The 3-2 in Florence was already the second defeat of the Bergamo club in the first four competition matches. Christian Kouamé from Ivory Coast scored the winning goal for Fiorentina fifteen minutes before the end.

Dutch international Koopmeiners opened the score in the 20th minute. After a wide pass from compatriot De Roon, the former AZ player shot low from the edge of the penalty area. Fifteen minutes later, captain Giacomo Bonaventura equalized on behalf of Fiorentina by finishing after a long ball. Just before half time, the home team took the lead through the Argentinian Lucas Martínez Quarta.

Just after the break, De Roon cleverly passed the ball to attacker Ademola Lookman, who scored the equalizer. In the 76th minute, Kouamé took advantage of a tight situation from close range. Mitchel Bakker and Hans Hateboer saw from the bench that their Atalanta were no longer able to come back from behind for the second time.

View the results, the programme, the standings and the standings in Serie A here.

Ligue 1 (France)

• FC Lorient – AS Monaco 2-2

• Clermont – FC Nantes 0-1

• Strasbourg – Montpellier 2-2

• Stade de Reims – Stade Brest 1-2

• Olympique Marseille – Toulouse 0-0

• 8.45 pm: Olympique Lyon – Le Havre 0-0

View the results, the programme, the standings and the position in Ligue 1 here.

Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)

• KAS Eupen – Standard 1-3

• KV Kortrijk – RSC Anderlecht 2-2

• 6.30 pm: OH Leuven – KAA Gent 1-1

• Sint-Truiden – KV Mechelen 2-0

View the results, the programme, the standings and the standings in the Jupiler Pro League here.

Watch all our football videos here