Rome, Italy.- Paulo Dybala gave victory to AS Roma, in their Italian Cup match, against Genoa (1-0) at the Stadio Olímpico, where he dressed as Bizarrap by posing with the cap and the gesture he makes the Argentine producer of the moment with only 24 years.

The player made a brutal move down the left flank, in which he entered the area to take a powerful shot that left the Spanish, Josep Martínez, without a chance. He went to the side of the finish line to make a dedication to heaven and a thank you to his audience.

The cameras immediately followed the current Qatar 2022 World Cup champion as he fulfilled his pact to pay tribute to BZRP, after betting during a card game that he would make his particular gesture the next time he scored a goal with ‘La Loba’.

This moment happened this Thursday and as a man of his word, Paulo Dybala used the representative accessories of his compatriot to fulfill his bet, curiously one day after uploading his new musical composition on YouTube with the Colombian, Shakira.

Much has been said in the last hours about the new theme of his channel in the company of “Waka Waka”, where he tells Gerard Piqué, his ex-partner, everything for alleged infidelity, but he is also in the controversy for making harsh mentions several brands in his song.

Shakira launched herself against the Spaniard and even made a comparison in which she mentions firms such as: Rolex, Ferrari, Renault Twingo and Casio, some have known how to do marketing and take advantage of this controversial issue that is quickly at the top of the lists of popularity.

Some took that mention with humor but others “mock” “La Loba”, including Casio: “CASIO (watches and keyboards) and (calculators) are from and for life”, adding an illustration by Daft Punk, which suggests that they say that Shakira is connected to Gerard Piqué for life.

While Renault responded with the message: “For guys and chicks like you. Turn up the volume!, with an image of a car with the number 22, as Shakira says in one of the verses of the song “I’m worth two 22”