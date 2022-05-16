Tuesday, May 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Paulo Dybala broke down in tears at his farewell to Juventus, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

paulo dybala

Paolo Dybala.

Also leaving the team is defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Lazio tied 2-2 and qualified for Europe on their visit to Juventus Stadium this Monday at the close of matchday 37 of Serie A, in which Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo
Dybala said goodbye to the ‘tifosi bianconeri’.

See also  Luis Díaz, on the bench: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan live, follow the game

The party of this Monday served so that the captain Giorgio Chiellini and the Argentine Paulo
Dybala played his last game in front of his fans.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, ‘with an outstretched hand’: the video of the celebration with Liverpool)

Tears of the Argentine

The former was substituted after 17 minutes (coinciding with the number of years he has played for the club) so that he received a standing ovation from the ‘tifosi’ and the latter was substituted in the 78th minute, also being widely applauded by his fans.

The Serbian Dusan Vlahovic joined the tribute to Dybala imitating the Argentine’s celebration of his goals (simulating a gladiator mask) after opening the scoring in the 10th minute of the match.

It may interest you: (Colombia team: Argentine coach, who is not Gareca, and could come)

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Paulo #Dybala #broke #tears #farewell #Juventus #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Juve unleashed, three aces for Allegri: Pogba, Perisic and Di Maria blocked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.