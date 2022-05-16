Paulo Dybala broke down in tears at his farewell to Juventus, video

Lazio tied 2-2 and qualified for Europe on their visit to Juventus Stadium this Monday at the close of matchday 37 of Serie A, in which Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo

Dybala said goodbye to the ‘tifosi bianconeri’.

The party of this Monday served so that the captain Giorgio Chiellini and the Argentine Paulo

Dybala played his last game in front of his fans.

Tears of the Argentine

The former was substituted after 17 minutes (coinciding with the number of years he has played for the club) so that he received a standing ovation from the ‘tifosi’ and the latter was substituted in the 78th minute, also being widely applauded by his fans.

The Serbian Dusan Vlahovic joined the tribute to Dybala imitating the Argentine’s celebration of his goals (simulating a gladiator mask) after opening the scoring in the 10th minute of the match.

