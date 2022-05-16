Paulo Dybala broke down in tears at his farewell to Juventus, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Paolo Dybala.
Also leaving the team is defender Giorgio Chiellini.
May 16, 2022, 05:18 PM
Lazio tied 2-2 and qualified for Europe on their visit to Juventus Stadium this Monday at the close of matchday 37 of Serie A, in which Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo
Dybala said goodbye to the ‘tifosi bianconeri’.
The party of this Monday served so that the captain Giorgio Chiellini and the Argentine Paulo
Dybala played his last game in front of his fans.
Tears of the Argentine
The former was substituted after 17 minutes (coinciding with the number of years he has played for the club) so that he received a standing ovation from the ‘tifosi’ and the latter was substituted in the 78th minute, also being widely applauded by his fans.
The Serbian Dusan Vlahovic joined the tribute to Dybala imitating the Argentine’s celebration of his goals (simulating a gladiator mask) after opening the scoring in the 10th minute of the match.
AFP
