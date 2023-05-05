Paulo César, the fan hit by a car in Paraguay, died

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Paulo César, fan run over by a car.
Social networks of Paulo César López, EFE
Paulo César, fan run over by a car.
In the recording it is seen that his friends incinerated the vehicle that ended up ending his life.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
As Paulo Cesar Lopez The fan who died after being run over by a car this week in Paraguay was identified as part of the Copa Sudamericana match between the Bolivian Oriente Petrolero and the local Tacuary.
Fan dies after being hit by a car
López, a Bolivian national, died in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, after an altercation on a highway that ended with three people apprehended and a vehicle set on fireaccording to the Paraguayan National Police.
The Albiverde supporters, who traveled to Paraguay to witness the Copa Sudamericana match against Tacuary, had left the Defensores del Chaco stadium and were traveling on two buses back to their country, when they had a fight with another Paraguayan vehicle, they reported to ‘Telefuturo’ the commissioner of the National Police, Ulises Portillo.
According to Portillo, the Bolivians got off the buses and surrounded the driver of a car that “He got scared, accelerated and ran over the fans”.
“Police personnel quickly removed the subject from the vehicle, he was apprehended and taken to the police station. Unfortunately, one person died”he added.
The local media reported the video that would show that the friends of the deceased burned the vehicle.
(Also: Lionel Messi breaks his silence due to scandal in Paris Saint Germain).
More news
SPORTS
*With EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Paulo #César #fan #hit #car #Paraguay #died
Leave a Reply