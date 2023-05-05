Paulo César, the fan hit by a car in Paraguay, died

As Paulo Cesar Lopez The fan who died after being run over by a car this week in Paraguay was identified as part of the Copa Sudamericana match between the Bolivian Oriente Petrolero and the local Tacuary.

Fan dies after being hit by a car

López, a Bolivian national, died in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, after an altercation on a highway that ended with three people apprehended and a vehicle set on fireaccording to the Paraguayan National Police.

The Albiverde supporters, who traveled to Paraguay to witness the Copa Sudamericana match against Tacuary, had left the Defensores del Chaco stadium and were traveling on two buses back to their country, when they had a fight with another Paraguayan vehicle, they reported to ‘Telefuturo’ the commissioner of the National Police, Ulises Portillo.

According to Portillo, the Bolivians got off the buses and surrounded the driver of a car that “He got scared, accelerated and ran over the fans”.

“Police personnel quickly removed the subject from the vehicle, he was apprehended and taken to the police station. Unfortunately, one person died”he added.

The local media reported the video that would show that the friends of the deceased burned the vehicle.

(Also: Lionel Messi breaks his silence due to scandal in Paris Saint Germain).

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE