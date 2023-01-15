Paulo Autuori: what happened to the face of the Atlético Nacional coach?

National Athletic face this Saturday Lima Alliance, of Peru, in the ‘Purslane Night’, in which he presented his male and female teams and his new clothing for the 2023 season.

The match against the Peruvian club was delayed due to the heavy rain that fell at the Atanasio Girardot stadium and, as the game began, the green fans who were following the game on television noticed something that immediately generated questions on social networks.

Nacional’s coach, Paulo Autuori, began to give statements to the Win Sports + channel, which broadcast the game. He drew attention to the fact that the Brazilian had very pronounced spots on his cheekbones.

Immediately, Nacional’s followers began to ask about Autuori’s health and the cause of those spots on his face.

This is the treatment that Paulo Autuori undergoes

The journalist Yony Gutiérrez gave an explanation about what happened with the coach. He assured on his social networks that he talked to him about the subject and the Brazilian explained that he is undergoing dermatological treatment, based on creams.

For those who ask me about what happened to Professor Autuori, I tell you that he himself informed us that he is undergoing a treatment on his face with some creams. pic.twitter.com/mTfY67O53l – Yony Gutiérrez (@prensagutierrez) January 15, 2023

Nacional will play on the first date of the League against Once Caldas, at a time not yet announced by Dimayor.

SPORTS

More sports news