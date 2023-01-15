Sunday, January 15, 2023
Paulo Autuori: what happened to the face of the Atlético Nacional coach?

January 15, 2023
in Sports
Paulo Autori

Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +

Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional

The Brazilian coach was seen with some spots on his cheekbones before the game with Alianza Lima.

National Athletic face this Saturday Lima Alliance, of Peru, in the ‘Purslane Night’, in which he presented his male and female teams and his new clothing for the 2023 season.

The match against the Peruvian club was delayed due to the heavy rain that fell at the Atanasio Girardot stadium and, as the game began, the green fans who were following the game on television noticed something that immediately generated questions on social networks.

Nacional’s coach, Paulo Autuori, began to give statements to the Win Sports + channel, which broadcast the game. He drew attention to the fact that the Brazilian had very pronounced spots on his cheekbones.

Immediately, Nacional’s followers began to ask about Autuori’s health and the cause of those spots on his face.

This is the treatment that Paulo Autuori undergoes

The journalist Yony Gutiérrez gave an explanation about what happened with the coach. He assured on his social networks that he talked to him about the subject and the Brazilian explained that he is undergoing dermatological treatment, based on creams.

Nacional will play on the first date of the League against Once Caldas, at a time not yet announced by Dimayor.

SPORTS

More sports news

