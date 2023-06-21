Paulo Autuori: ‘We have to be balanced’

National and Millionaires They meet in a historic final between the most winning teams in Colombia that starts this Wednesday with the first leg in Medellín, where the local hopes to become even stronger to get closer to their eighteenth league title.

The first game will be this Wednesday at 8 pm at the stadium Atanasio Girardot of Medellin.

The analysis



Paulo Autuori is the National coach and he spoke like this before the game.

The violence. “They are two giants from South America. They are two different processes. It will be a game that the whole world will know about. The one who wins is Colombian soccer. We need to reduce the violence that is out there and football can do it”.

millionaires. “He is very strong and plays the best quality football in the country. He has a three-year process and he wants to crown it. We are going to work to be more fortunate, because we have a process of only six months”.

The priority. “We have to be balanced. They are two parties and they are balanced. Only something atypical must happen to get out of these similarities”.

Teaching. “The fact of winning a game or a title does not make people victorious. We need to build the squad with players on and off the pitch. Victorious are those who value small achievements.

Captain

Sebastián Gómez is the captain of Nacional and also spoke about the final.

The message. “I want to invite the whole country so that we can live the football festival in peace. This game is the most important match. Hopefully the world understands that football is a show and that it cannot generate violence”.

Fan. “The most important game for me is to have fulfilled the dream I had as a child. Today, I manage to do it. The game is having overcome many adversities”.

The anxiety. “The transfer of the matches makes one be very balanced. We have the best fans, who demand of us, but we have to know how to navigate the moments. We are in the learning process. The pressure makes us be better players”.

