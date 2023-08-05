The Brazilian coach Paulo Autuori had a second stint at Atlético Nacional that, in the long run, was very stormy.

Despite reaching the final of the League, which he lost to Millonarios on penalty kicks, beating Pereira in the Super League and installing the team in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, the atmosphere was very heavy towards him and Finally, he submitted his resignation.

Autuori cited personal reasons for leaving office, a few hours after facing Millonarios again in a friendly match in Fort Lauderdale. His assistant, William Amaral, was left in charge of the team and was later named DT as property.

Now with Amaral in command, the greens beat Racing Argentina 4-2 this Thursday in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, although the Brazilian had to lead from the stands because he did not have an approved Conmebol Pro license.

Meanwhile, Autuori already has a job, and again, he will repeat: Cruzeiro announced him this Friday as his new technical director. It will be his fourth step for that club.



“Champion of the Libertadores in 1997 as the Club’s coach, Autuori will be responsible for the management and evolution of Cruzeiro’s soccer methodology, covering all teams in the youth categories, women’s soccer, and professional teams,” Cruzeiro announced on his social media.

Paulo Autuori is the new technical director of Cruzeiro. Champion of the Libertadores of 1997 as a coach of the Club, Autuori will be responsible for the management and evolution of the soccer methodology of Cruzeiro, with coverage in all the teams of the base categories, women’s soccer and… pic.twitter.com/Azi7PdIOhQ — Cruzeiro 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) August 4, 2023

After the Libertadores title, Autuori had returned to Cruzeiro twice: first, in 1999-2000, and then, in 2007, although he did not win titles there again. The club, for its part, is trying to revive its laurels after returning from the second division this year.



Autuori, 66, has a long career, which began at Portuguesa in 1974. In his resume, in addition to the Libertadores with Cruzeiro, another one won with Sao Paulo in 2005, the year in which he also won the Club World Cup, stands out. .

