Paulo Autuori is no longer the technical director of Atlético Nacional. The Brazilian coach leaves the Antioquia team twelve days after the final that the purslane team lost against Millonarios. His departure, the club reports, was by DT’s own decision.

Autuori leaves Atlético Nacional

Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

“Atlético Nacional informs the fans, the media and public opinion in general that the technical director Paulo Autuori will not continue in charge of the professional team“Atletico Nacional reported in a statement.

“Due to personal reasons, the coach has decided to step aside. For now, William Amaral and Caio Mello will be directing on an interim basis, who had been working as technical assistants”indicated the Antioquia team.

The Brazilian coach had reached this second step through the purslane box at the end of last year. In this 2023, DT led the team to the final of the first tournament of the semester and ensured their classification in the Copa Libertadores. However, in recent weeks there have been the defeat against Millonarios – with controversy included due to a strange situation with the players – and the defeat against Patronato de Argentina, in Libertadores. Since then, the environment seemed not to be the best.

“Our institution continues to prioritize the sports project that is being considered, which is, continues and will continue to be the most important thing. Therefore, from this moment on, the search for a new strategist will begin to maintain our objective of having a competitive team where there is room for experienced and youth players” explained Atlético Nacional in the announcement of Autuori’s departure.

Autuori’s last game in Nacional

Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

The last game of Atlético Nacional with Paulo Autuori on the line was the 0-1 defeat against Patronatoin the Copa Libertadores.

In this second stint at Nacional, after having been between 2018 and 2019, Autuori led 39 games. He won 18, drew 15 and lost 6.

