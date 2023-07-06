Paulo Autuori finished his second cycle at Atlético Nacional. On the morning of this Thursday, the Antioquia team reported that the Brazilian coach resigned from his job. However, sources within the purslane team confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the coach’s goodbye took place on Wednesday night. And despite what some believed, it was not with the players present.

Paulo Autuori: the story of his resignation from Atlético Nacional

Dorlan Pabón argues with DT Paulo Autuori over the changes. Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

Paulo Autuori had to deal with resistance from the fans since his arrival at Atlético Nacional at the end of last year. The Brazilian DT returned to the purslane club, after passing between 2018 and 2019, to occupy the space left by Hernán Darío Herrera. And, from the outset, some fans criticized his appointment. However, the directors of Atlético Nacional supported him until the last minute, as they expressed in their public statements after the triggers that affected Autuori’s atmosphere in the team: the defeat against Millonarios in the final and the epilogue that was the last game against Board of Argentina.

That dramatic outcome of the Colombian soccer final, on June 24, marked the breaking point in Autuori’s relationship with Nacional fans.. The controversy in the changes that occurred before the final penalties, produced by a confusion with the fourth official and marked by a tense encounter between the DT and some of his managers, gave rise to the discontent to explode.

Then, despite being classified for the next round in advance, the defeat against Patronato de Argentina in the Copa Libertadores was one more ingredient to make the atmosphere rare. And although the leadership expressed its support for the process that it saw in Autuori until the last minute, as this newspaper reported from the day after the final, the coach decided to step aside.

“Autuori is part of our institution so far, it has the support. The processes, it is a word that bothers the fan and the journalist a lot, but we have been here for six months, it is not the same as 2019. The title was not won, that hurts all of us, but overall, the Super League was won, qualified for the Copa Libertadores, the final was played and was not won”, Mauricio Navarro told him this Wednesday, around three in the afternoon, to ‘VBAR’, from Caracol Radio. And, just four hours later, Autuori handed in his resignation.

This was the last goodbye of Paulo Autuori in Nacional

Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

According to sources within Atlético Nacional consulted by EL TIEMPO, Paulo Autuori arrived in Medellín this Wednesday, after seven days off.

Dressed like any other civilian, without any clothing alluding to the team, Autuori met at the Guarne headquarters with his team of collaborators, led by William Amaral and Caio Mello, who were announced this Thursday as the interim managers of Nacional.

Then, Autuori requested a meeting with Mauricio Navarro, president of Atlético Nacional, Benjamín Romero, executive vice president of the club, and Esteban Escobar, sports director.

In the talk, which took place around seven at night, Autuori stated, without going into further detail, that he had decided to “step aside”.

“He said that he had personal problems to resolve in Brazil, that it was an uncomfortable situation and that he had to focus on it.”said a source.

The general feeling was that the news did not take anyone by surprise, since it was not an open secret that the outlook was not the best.

And hours after the official announcement, It was reported from Brazil that he would have everything ready to be the technical coordinator of Coritiba, the Brasileirão’s colero.

“Autuori, at 66, with all the titles he has won, is already above good and evil… he is no longer there to put up with a difficult environment”came to say one of the sources consulted by this newspaper.

In the end, the leadership accepted Autuori’s request and wished him success in his future. With the goodbye, the search for his replacement began.

