He National Athletic lost 0 to 1 at home, last Monday, against Junior de Barranquilla, on date 12 of the BetPlay League 2023-1. That defeat fell like a bucket of cold water to the Verdiblancos fans and the coach of the Paisa club, the Brazilian Pablo Autori, Apparently, he was very upset because he confronted a journalist at a press conference.

Due to the defeat, it was expected that the appearance of the experienced strategist at the service of the most successful club in Colombian soccer would be tense, but what was not expected is that Autori would end up facing a communicator.

Noting that the Brazilian coach seemed very calm despite the defeat, a journalist asked him if the 22,000 fans who arrived at the Atanasio Girardot stadium could have the same calm. To the concern of the communicator, Autuori responded vehemently: “That is a question that one asks to be nice and popular with people. I am not here to take popular measures to be nice, I am a leader and I am not going to lose my peace of mind, because in the 48 years that I work in football I have never lost my peace of mind and my convictions”.



But Autori’s response did not end there. “We have discussed what has happened, you analyze how you want (…). I have not said that nothing has happened (in the game), when did I use that term here? Tell me!” exclaimed the DT.

Faced with the statement of the Brazilian DT, the journalist explained that although he did not use it, his calm does show that he is very calm, to which the strategist replied: “You ask what people want to hear, and the press has an enormous responsibility because it is fundamental in the football process and how it transcends economic and social life. That is not analysis. You use terms like it’s a drama or a tragedy.”

Finally, Autori defended his players, who according to him “played a great game and the result erases absolutely nothing.”

Atlético Nacional now occupies fifth place in the standings with 18 points, while Junior, who won the game with a score by Didier Moreno, is tenth with 14 points, three units behind eighth.

