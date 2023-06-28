Nacional fans were very upset with coach Paulo Autuori since before the match against Patronato beganand then, after the defeat at the end of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores (0-1), nonconformity grew.

However, the Brazilian coach seems to be calm with what he has achieved this semester with the green and was even haughty and even defiant in the press conference after the match.

A journalist asked Autuori if an apology should not be presented after the two defeats last week, the one against Millonarios in the League and this one against a second division team from Argentina.

Autuori responded vehemently: Apologize for what? Do you have to apologize for losing a final? Apologies to the fans? Not at all. They know little about football and processes. That they come to whistle shows how little they know about the game,” he said.

The Brazilian defended what he had achieved this semester with Nacional, in which he won the Super League against Deportivo Pereira and put the team in the round of 16 of the Libertadores with two dates in advance, and lowered the decibels to the defeat in the League final against Millionaires.

“It seems strange to me that after meeting two of the three objectives and reaching the final, with a process started and when everyone said that we weren’t going to be able to, now everyone forgot about it. We all want to win a final”, insisted Autuori.

➕”For losing a final I don’t have to apologize, not at all, I have respect for everyone and respect is not seen when you win or when you lose, it is on a day-to-day basis” Paulo Autuori, Atlético Nacional coach. pic.twitter.com/8oJskYIcoT — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) June 28, 2023

“Nobody talks about penalties. World Cups have been lost on penalties. They have won a title at the beginning of the semester, they have reached the round of 16 of Libertadores, which was the most important thing, and they reached the final that they lost on penalties, where anything can happen. The probability of a good second semester is enormous”, assured the coach.

Autuori assures that he has the support to continue. “I have full support from the directives that are brave people, they lived threatened by the people who say they love the club, but they hurt it many times,” he concluded.

