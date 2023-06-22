Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional, is convinced that his team has a way to do the Olympic round in El Campín, after the goalless draw against Millonarios in the first leg of the 2023-I League final.

The Brazilian coach insisted that the series against the Blues is very even and confirmed that Kevin Mier will return to the starting lineup on Saturday, after the goalkeeper’s presence in the call-up for the Colombian Senior Team.

These were the main phrases of the Brazilian coach after the 0-0 draw at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Play without area reference: “It’s not the first time we’ve played without nine, it has to do with getting some advantages that we could have gotten because we created spaces that could have been better used to attack their last line. Two strong teams that are used to reaching the finals, a game with details, without equivocations and in which we should have been more attentive to gain some advantage. It was normal, it was a balanced game with both teams. The two sides of Millonarios who come out to support and today were fixed and this means something. Our team is hard to beat because it is solid defensively. We are there, on Saturday we will face Gamero once again and it will be a balanced game like this one”.

Work by Deossa and Gómez: “I do not comment on player errors. That is natural. They are players with a lot of quality who have already proven this in a clear way. They were good, sometimes mistakes are made and with Millonarios that has a team that plays with its structure and has more elaborate movements and interactions with intentionality, but we have not offered the possibility of them being able to play their game either. There was very little association play in the mid lane from both them and us. We have not allowed them to play their game, there it will be just as balanced, it will be a final without so many advantages. We are going with a lot of confidence, we know that we are a very difficult team to beat”.

Nelson Deossa (left) fights with Andrés Llinás. Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

Trajectory: “I don’t win anything, I participate in victorious campaigns, I have participated in many and also in others in which I have not won. We have to learn to live with balance. There are victories and defeats, joys and sorrows. I am calm with today’s balanced match, knowing that the opponent was difficult. When the team is plugged in it is difficult for it to lose. We arrive with confidence and organization on the field and we have the possibility of drawing a draw for penalties or winning the match. For sure yes”.

Juveniles: “For these guys it is important to play this kind of games because it helps in their maturity process. We need to improve the offensive phase when we have the ball. We still do not have the intentional interactions that Millionaires already have, we are far from this, but we have other virtues. When one can speed up the process of the players, it is good to talk about this topic because it is a positive aspect that has been earned and we have players with a lot of quality. This is a pedagogical process, we need to have more competitiveness and time to develop offensive tasks depending on the characteristics of each player”.

Kevin Mier or Harlen Castillo: “Both generate guarantees for me. For a coach, having goalkeepers like them is a luxury. Normally the one who is going to play is Kevin because he is the one who is playing, just as Montero is going to play with Millonarios. I am calm with both and I think that Nacional is very good on that issue.



Definition problems: “We play with medium high block. We do not suffer, this is already solidified and the other has to do with player characteristics because the ones we have there are not forceful. We need a lot more of that, in the second semester that is going to be an important point. I have no difficulty in putting young players like Samuel Velásquez or Solís, they are already a reality and it has to do with characteristics, that they attack spaces because we create well. We are well located, but you have to have a finer pass and they are situations that one has to elaborate. The ideal in life does not exist and our priority was to have a solid team defensively and to be able to evolve in the competitive field. The next step is to have players with offensive characteristics that are already here with us and that in the second semester they will have the opportunity to play. I leave that message clear for the young people who are part of the group of players”.

