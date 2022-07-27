There is Gary Lineker, to name one, who from England chooses all emoticons of amazement while the Giallorossi hearts of Leandro Castan, the applause of Miralem Pjanic, the likes of Daniele De Rossi are not counted. Close or far, all mesmerized by images that have traveled the world.

The ex

–

Among those who were speechless for the presentation of Dybala also many former Romanists: Luca Toni writes on Instagram: “Madonna che bolgia”, followed by Radja Nainggolan: “This (it can happen, ed) only there, (unfortunately). What a show “. And then again, Paulo Sergio:” How much I miss these moments. “There is Papu Gomez who comments:” Friend, you deserve it. “And then again applause, hearts and smilies signed by El Shaarawy, Pastore, Paredes. But perhaps the synthesis is el Tucu Pereyra: “Locura“,” Madness. That beautiful madness that came to life in front of his eyes at Eur and that for a few hours Paulo Dybala has chosen to embrace in all respects.