Majority is against the daily fine of R$50,000 for those who use “technological subterfuges” to access the platform

A Datafolha survey conducted from September 10 to 12 shows that voters in the city of São Paulo are divided on the suspension of X (formerly Twitter), STF (Federal Supreme Court). 48% say they agree with the measure and 43% say they disagree – a technical tie considering the survey’s margin of error of 3 percentage points, either way.

Those who neither agree nor disagree are 5% and those who don’t know, 4%.

The majority of voters in São Paulo (56%), however, are against the daily fine of R$50,000 for those who use “technological subterfuge”such as VPNs, to maintain access to the platform. 36% are in favor, 4% are indifferent and 4% do not know how to answer.

The research was commissioned by S. Paulo Newspaper. The survey was conducted in person with 1,204 people aged 16 or over, in São Paulo, from September 10 to 12. The confidence interval is 95%. The registration with the Electoral Court is SP-07978/2024. The cost of the study was R$95,438.14.

POLARIZATION

Approval of the suspension of X is higher among those who said they voted for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2022. In this portion of voters, 70% agree with the measure.

In contrast, 73% of those who said they voted for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) disagree with the STF’s decision.

Support for suspension also predominates among those who intend to vote for the deputies Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) for mayor of São Paulo – the percentage of those who agree with the measure in these groups is 78% and 66%, respectively.

On the other hand, 80% of those who intend to vote for Pablo Marcal (PRTB-SP) are against the suspension. Among those who declare their vote for the presenter Jose Luis Datena (PSDB-SP), 55% agree and 33% disagree.

The scenario is more divided between those who say they will vote for the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP): 49% agree and 41% disagree.