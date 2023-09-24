Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2023 – 16:37

The roads that connect the city of São Paulo to the coast of São Paulo show traffic and slowdowns on the afternoon of this Sunday, 24th. The forecast of record heat in the capital for this weekend made people take the car and go down the mountains to enjoy the beaches.

With the high traffic, those who need to return to São Paulo will encounter traffic on the highways. According to an update from Ecovias just before 4pm, the concessionaire that manages the Anchieta-Imigrantes system, there is congestion and slowdowns in both directions of the roads.

In the coastal direction towards the capital, congestion occurs from km 60 to km 49 on Imigrantes; from km 248 to 250 in Cônego Domênio Rangoni, from km 55 to 52 in Anchieta; and from km 3 to 0 on SPA-248 (access to Guarujá). Once heading towards São Paulo towards the coast, there is slowness in Anchieta, from km 25 to 29.

Congestion points:

– Immigrants, towards the capital, from km 60 to km 49

– Anchieta, towards the capital, from km 55 to km 52

– Canon Domênio Rangoni, towards the capital, from km 248 to km 250

– Father Manoel da Nóbrega, towards the capital, from km 276 to km 274

– SPA 248 – Access to Guarujá, towards the capital, from km 4 to km 0

– Slowness in Anchieta, towards the coast, from km 25 to km 29 High flow of vehicles

Due to the volume of people expected to return to the capital between the afternoon and evening of this Sunday, Ecovias is setting up Operation Uphill from 5pm to 10pm, in the 8x 2 scheme, that is, releasing two lanes of the highway for descent, and eight for ascent . At around 3:30 pm, the concessionaire reported that the south lane of Imigrantes was blocked in the mountains to change direction and implement the operation.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), São Paulo and 11 other capitals are expected to record maximum temperatures above 35ºC. The capital of São Paulo has set four heat records in the last 11 days, the last two being on Friday, 22nd, with 34.7ºC, and on Saturday, 23rd, 34.8ºC. The forecast for this Sunday is 36ºC, according to the Emergency Management Center, a City Hall agency.