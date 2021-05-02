Defeat: “I am happy to score another goal and to have tried to help the team in a complicated situation like the one we are experiencing this season. We had to be more focused against a great team to avoid conceding goals with errors. They score us a goal that comes from a penalty, then the rejection and the ball falls on the foot of the best in the world. With the second goal we fell apart and the game was complicated, but we have important games that we have to take and reverse this to end the season with another aspect ” .

Defensive imbalances: “We did a good first half, we defended well and stole the ball trying to play without balls. They also had some chance, but we were firm and strong in the back. Then we had defensive errors that penalized us and scored the second goal. The third was a great goal. Still, we look for another result and we keep fighting.

Concern for the future: “It is the best league in the world, but we have to do our job and we are going to end the season with good feelings.”