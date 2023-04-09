The change came about through a partnership with the retailer of the same name and is valid from Monday (April 10) for at least 5 years

The Paulista station on the Yellow Line-4-São Paulo subway will be called “Pernambucanas” from Monday (10.Apr.2023). The change takes place in partnership with the retailer of the same name and will last at least 5 years.

In addition to the nomenclature, the station’s visual identity will also change. There will be new signs on signs and entrances, as well as stickers on elevators and escalators. Subway maps and recordings inside the cars will also be modified.

Here’s what the station will look like:



Disclosure/Pernambucanas The name “Pernambucanas” was added to the station map



Disclosure/Pernambucanas The retailer’s logo will be present on the signs

The validity of 5 years is established in the contract signed by ViaQuatrosubway administrator, and Pernambucanas in a process of naming rights (name rights, in the Portuguese translation).

According to a statement from Pernambucanas sent to the press (full – 68 KB), the partnership took place because the company’s headquarters have been located close to the station exit, on Rua da Consolação, for over 50 years.

“Making this connection between Paulista and Pernambucanas is more than a historical recovery, it is the appreciation of a centenary trajectory of a company marked by pioneering spirit, social contributions and respect for Brazilians”says Sergio Borriello, CEO of the retailer.

Similar partnerships have already been carried out in the past. Line 1-Blue closed one with ultrafarma in March 2022. Line 3-Red signed with the besni stores in June of the same year.