With striker Bruno Mezenga’s eye for goals, Água Santa defeated Palmeiras by 2-1, this Sunday (2) at Arena Barueri, to take the lead in the dispute for the Campeonato Paulista title. With this result, Neptune only needs a draw in the second leg, at Allianz Parque, to take the cup home.

IT’S HOLY WATER!

In Bruno Mezenga’s afternoon, Neptune beats Palmeiras in the first game of the Paulistão Sicredi final!#FutebolPaulista #PaulistanSicredi

Rebeca Reis and Alexandre Battibugli/Ag. Paulistan

Verdão, on the other hand, needs a victory by two goals apart to keep the title in the 90 minutes. In case of victory for Palmeiras with a simple advantage, the decision will go to the penalty shootout.

Pushed by their passionate fans, Água Santa managed to take the lead on the scoreboard. In the 43rd minute of the first half Luan Dias lifted the ball in the area from a corner kick and Bruno Mezenga won it over Gustavo Gómez to score with a header. At the beginning of the final stage, Palmeiras reached the tie, when the boy Endrick took advantage of the ball that was left in the area to just push it to the bottom of the opponent’s goal at seven minutes.

But it really was Neptune’s day, who, in the 46th hour of the second half, secured the final victory thanks to another goal by Bruno Mezenga, who received a deep pass from Patrick Allan before hitting the Weverton goalkeeper on the way out.

title of Bahia

Who already secured the state title this Sunday was Bahia, which defeated Jacuipense by 3-0 at Fonte Nova, in Salvador, to conquer Baiano. The title came because the teams were 1-1 in the first leg played last Sunday (26) in Valfredão.

5 ️ ⃣ 0 ️ ⃣ ÉÉÉÉ CAAAMMPEÃOOOOOOOOO! Esquadrão wins the final 3-0, goals from Everaldo, Cauly and Jacaré, and wins the Bahia Championship for the 50th time. Party at an effervescent fountain with 48,000 people. World Party! #50xBahêa #BahiaÉOMundo #BBMP pic.twitter.com/hICJxHQs9u — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) April 2, 2023

The team led by coach Renato Paiva secured the title of number fifty in its history thanks to goals from Vitor Jacaré, Cauly and Everaldo.

dragon in advantage

At Goianiense, Atlético beat Goiás by 2-0 at the Antônio Accioly stadium, thanks to goals from Rodrigo Soares and Luiz Fernando, to open up a good advantage in the decision. The teams meet again next Sunday in Serrinha.