With an alternative formation, Palmeiras beat Mirassol by 2-0, on the night of this Wednesday (1st) at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia, to assume the general leadership of the Paulista Championship with 11 points (Verdão is at the top of the Group D).

Just four days after winning the Brazilian Super Cup, guaranteed with a 4-3 victory over Flamengo in Brasília, Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira decided to send an alternative formation to the field, without names like those of striker Dudu and Rony, defender Gustavo Gómez and midfielder Raphael Veiga.

The option made by the Palmeirense commander meant that Verdão found many difficulties in the match, especially in the initial stage, in which they had fewer opportunities to score than Mirassol.

But, in the second half, young striker Giovani entered the pitch and changed the face of the confrontation. It was from his feet that the plays for the goals by Breno Lopes, in the 21st minute, and Atuesta, in the 47th minute, came out.

Verdão returns to the field on Saturday (4) to face Santos, starting at 6:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Morumbi stadium.