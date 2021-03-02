That the Alfonso XII dock in Cartagena is a meeting place has been made for Paulino, the owner of a lost ring in the Alfonso XII dock in Cartagena, more literal than ever. Because Elena Araque, a reader of THE TRUTH, came across by chance on Sunday in that port area with the wedding band that someone had lost. And thanks to the dissemination that she gave of the curious find, when contacting this newspaper, the owner of the jewel, who has preferred to give only his first name, will recover it this Wednesday.

Paulino is the husband of «Charo», a name that appears in the inscription of the alliance, together with the date of the, apparently, date of the link: «March 10, 1979». «The man called me on the phone and said: I have read the news of the ring in THE TRUTH and seeing the name and the date I have realized that it is mine. We were looking around the house to see if we could find him, but he didn’t show up. We also went to the restaurant where we were on Sunday, but nothing, “Elena said on Tuesday.

This sailor and diving instructor, who works on a yacht that is being repaired these days at the Navantia shipyard, gave credibility to her interlocutor. He did so when he sent him a photo of his wife’s ring with the same inscription and a copy of their IDs.

“I did the right thing”



Nothing to do with the unscrupulous who contacted her earlier. One of them even gave him the supposed name of the priest who had married him. “But I don’t trust me,” said Elena, a Madrilenian living in Cartagena since 2015.

For this woman, “it is a satisfaction to be able to give someone back an object that I imagine has a lot of sentimental value.” And, while guarding the areola, bathed in gold, he played down his gesture: «I was seeing the exhibition of photographs about the solar system ‘Other worlds’ [de la Fundación La Caixa] and accidentally kicked something, which sounded metallic. And seeing that it was an alliance, I contacted through social networks with everyone who thought they could publicize the history of the ring, such as tourist groups, and with the newspaper LA VERDAD, which is where people have seen the most the news”. I just did the right thing. And, luckily, Cartagena is a small city and the ring will have it who should have it, ”Elena stressed. An example of solidarity, without leaving this world.