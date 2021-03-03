Just one week after his 42nd birthday, retired industrial engineer Paulino Pérez recovered his wedding band on Wednesday thanks to the interest of Elena Araque, the sailor and diving instructor who found her on the ground on Sunday. The woman, who was viewing an astronomical photo exhibition on the Alfonso XII dock in Cartagena, shared the story in LA VERDAD and on social media on the internet in case the owner read it. “Maybe someone else, when he kicked the ring, would have ignored him or even taken him to a gold-selling house to get X’s. [euros]. But Elena’s has been total honesty“The owner of the jewel praised the woman on Wednesday, who returned it to him in the same place where the man lost it in an oversight.

Charo Palao, Paulino’s wife and whose first name is recorded in the wedding ring, attended the happy meeting and also praised Elena for «the effort and concern of lending a hand to someone you don’t knowbut that she thinks she may be sad or worried about the loss. “And not because of the material value, which for us does not have it,” reasoned Charo, “but because it is a very sentimental thing and it hurts a lot to lose.” «It is a summary of the 42 years of coexistence“, He concluded, while noting the date of the marriage inscribed on the areolas:” March 10, 1979. “

Although before the appointment he had already sent Elena a photo of Charo’s ring (where the inscribed name is Paulino’s), Paulino physically showed the jewel to his ‘guardian angel’ on the pier. I think I was right asking for proof, because there were those who read the news in the newspaper and tried to deceive me, telling me it was his, but not giving me data or giving confusing data. Paulino, however, immediately sent me his ID and that of his wife and I saw that it was true that he was the owner, “said Elena, a Madrilenian who has lived in Cartagena since 2015. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when the couple gave her a gift of gratitude.

It could have been “the hydroalcoholic gel”



Things of destiny, Charo is also a native of Madrid, where Paulino met her, where she developed her professional career and with whom she has had two children and two grandchildren. Already with the wedding ring on the ring finger of his right hand, Paulino wondered “if it was not the hydroalcoholic gel” that he applied when leaving a parking lot that caused the jewel to slip (collateral effects of the pandemic). In any case, he confessed relieved. His bizarre story had ended well. Properly protected by a mask, but with eyes that expressed everything, from grief to surprise and joy, he agreed to summarize what happened to the journalist, starting with “Sunday morning …”.

“On Sunday morning,” he said, “we went out for a walk in this area and we had lunch in a restaurant, but it wasn’t until the afternoon when at home, sitting down, I realized that my ring was missing. We searched the whole room, the whole house, looking for the ring, and the ring did not appear. We asked in the restaurant and in the cafes where we had been, in case when I washed my hands in the bathroom it had fallen, but nobody knew anything. Total, we gave it up for lost. Until Sunday night, I saw in LA TRUTH the news that a ring has been found in the Port of Cartagena. And I say to my wife: ‘Look what a coincidence, another who has lost the ring in the Port’. I open the news and say, ‘Hey, you’re not going to believe it. That on the ring says Charo and our wedding date. It has to be our ring, it cannot be another‘. It was by chance that there was a Paulino and a Charo in Cartagena who were different from us and with the same wedding date. And of course, when I called Elena and sent her the photo of my wife’s, she saw that it was the same recording, the same typeface … ».