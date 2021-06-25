The Brazilian midfielder Paulinho is one of those players that we have lost track of and it is curious because until recently he was a footballer for FC Barcelona. A few days ago, the former player of Guangzhou of China gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’ and within his statements, the most remarkable was that he does not close the doors in case a hypothetical return to Barcelona can be made, where he already had a pass in the 17-18 season and winning a League and a King’s Cup.
“Barça is a team that I know well. I spent an unforgettable year there, both at the club and in the city, and we won the League and the Copa del Rey. If I had another chance, and it was something good for both me and me family, I would be delighted. “
– Paulinho
The Brazilian left the Catalan team to ensure his economic future in China and now that he has achieved it, he has opened the doors to the culé team. He made it clear that he is not interested in money and whatever he wants to get to Barcelona.
“For me, the issue of money or the duration of the contract would be a problem, it never has been, especially if Barça is the team that calls you. I already showed it when I left Guangzhou to go there charging much less than what I received in China. I have never put money ahead in my career, so that would not be a problem to go back there. Also, this time the club would not have to pay a transfer for me. “
– Paulinho
How are the Barcelona players doing in the Eurocup and America’s Cup?
Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Lionel Messi, Agüero, Griezmann, Dembélé … the culés play it in competitions
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Dembélé: long-term absence due to his injury in the Euro and no treatment in the renewal with Barcelona
The French winger was again injured muscularly and will miss the remainder of the Eurocup. According to L’Équipe, she could undergo surgery and be out for three months.
Dembelé, I love him and I can’t eternally whom Barcelona should put up for sale
Yet another injury. And they are already … You don’t know. Ousmane Dembelé once again suffered a muscular ailment in his right leg and this is also quite serious. Let him be
Midfielder Paulinho had a past for Barcelona and upon his arrival he was somewhat criticized in the beginning after it was known that his transfer cost 40M euros, a price too high for a player who came from the Chinese league. However, as time went by and became a key piece of Valverde, the player ended up showing that he was really worth them. In addition, in his only season with the ‘Culé’ team, the carioca managed to score 9 goals and gave 3 assists. It’s a good option?
Leave a Reply