For health reasons, Paulinho was unable to re-enter China to continue his sports career, which is why, in mutual agreement with Guangzhou Evergrande, they have decided to terminate his contract and he is currently a free footballer in search of a new destination.
And although, at 32 years old and with a good career and good football skills, he could easily find a space within the European market, the intention of the veteran from Rio is to return and enjoy the last years of his career in the American continent, and Paulinho would be interested in playing in Liga Mx, where it would have already been offered to 3 teams.
The Brazilian’s agent would have had contact in the last hours with the eagles of America, the Rayados de Monterrey and the Tigres to put the letter of his client on the table, affirms Graciela Reséndiz of ESPN.
Although the Brazilian owes a very interesting piece for the national market due to his skills with the ball, as well as his experience and the representativeness of his figure, there is a real factor that would seriously complicate the arrival of the Brazilian to our league, his salary in China exceeded 14 million euros per year, a figure unimaginable for any team on the American continent, therefore, if it seeks to arrive in Mexico, it must agree to reduce its salary by at least 50%.
