Futura Inteligência survey shows the federal deputy followed by Carlos Eduardo (29.2%) and Natália Bonavides (17.1%)

Survey released by Futura Inteligência on Wednesday (25.Sep.2024) shows federal deputy Paulinho Freire (União Brasil) ahead in the race for Mayor of Natal with 39.1% of voting intentions.

The former mayor of the capital of Rio Grande do Norte Carlos Eduardo (PSD) appears with 29.2% in 2nd place. Behind is the federal deputy Natalia Bonavides (PT), with 17.1%.

Here is the stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented) of the first full round:

Paulinho Freire (Union Brazil) – 39.1%

– 39.1% Carlos Eduardo (PSD) – 29.2%;

Natalia Bonavides (PT) – 17.1%;

– 17.1%; Rafael Motta (Forward) – 3.2%;

– 3.2%; Nando Poet (PSTU) – 0.7%;

– 0.7%; Her the (PRTB) – 0.2%;

null/blank – 5.7%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 4.8%.

The survey was conducted by Futura Inteligência from September 19 to 23, 2024. 600 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Natal. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 4 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number RN-06814/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$15,000. The amount was paid by the company 100% Cidades Participações.

