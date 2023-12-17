Pauline's children, aged 15, 12 and 8, no longer go to school: it literally made them sick. Instead, she drives 244 kilometers up and down four times a week to a place where her children can develop in a way that suits them. In the meantime, she hopes that her foundation will also be able to set up such a place closer and for understanding. “Then you are seven years old and you say: 'it is no longer necessary'.”